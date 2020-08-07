What's in a name? A lot. Ask Sweden's Lund University

Sweden's Lund University has been subjected to a number of memes and crass, suggestive jokes owing to its name, so much so that the university, established back in 1666, had to issue a statement recently, aimed specifically at Indians, to refrain from passing lewd comments.

"We have had this Facebook page for ten years now and every now and then it is 'rediscovered' by students in certain countries who spread it to their friends. We are well aware that our name is entertaining to you and with thousands of languages in the world, there will of course always be words that sound funny in another language," the statement said.

The university also had to explain in its statement that the word Lund in Swiss means "green area" or "green pastures". However, in India, the word is a commonly used expletive.

"Every year, we receive applications from 170 countries around the world from students who would like to receive a degree from a top-ranked university. If you are not a prospective student, we would appreciate if you could write your comments directly to your friends and not on our page," the statement issued by the university said while referring to comments on social media site Facebook.

"As admins of the page, we need to spend hours deleting hundreds of comments to keep the page manageable, relevant and available for serious student questions. Thank you," the statement said.

The university is located in the city of Lund, in Scania province. It is consistently ranked among world's top 100 universities.