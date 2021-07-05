What you need to know about RBI rule change on overdue fixed deposits

RBI | [Image: Shutterstock]

In a recent announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reviewed its rules on unclaimed bank deposits, stating that the customers will still earn interest even after term deposit maturity. However, the rate of interest applicable post the elapsed period will be taken as the lower of the following two-either the rate applicable on savings accounts or the interest rate on matured term deposits. The rule will apply to all commercial, small finance, local area, and cooperative banks.

“It has been decided that if a Term Deposit (TD) matures and proceeds are unpaid, the amount left unclaimed with the bank shall attract a rate of interest as applicable to a savings account or the contracted rate of interest on the matured TD, whichever is lower,” the RBI statement read.

Consider this. Say you had a term deposit that matured 2 years back on which you earned an interest of 7 percent. Now, once you wish to redeem this term deposit now, the applicable interest rate for the past 2 years i.e. post the maturity of this term deposit will either be the interest applicable on savings account (say 4 percent) or the reduced deposit rate (say 6 percent), whichever of the two is lower.

These unclaimed funds are usually moved to the Depositor’s Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund on a monthly basis. According to RBI Annual Report 2020-21, this fund grew from Rs 33,114 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 39,200 crore in the current year. Notably, any funds lying inoperative or unclaimed for 10 years or more with banks will be transferred to this fund.

This is reflective of the rising unclaimed deposits, with the amount deposited in the DEA account rising from Rs 2,795 crore to almost Rs 25, 747 crore in 2018-19. This fund was instituted in 2014 with the intention of promoting depositors' interest and more, with investments from this fund made in government securities.

The income generated thereby is utilised for paying back deposit interests and for investor education purposes. However, deposit rates have tanked in May, given that inflation stood at 6.3 percent, while the average interest rate on new deposits stood at almost 4.3 percent, as per Nomura. Currently, retail term deposits ranging between 5 and 10 years offer an interest of 5.4 percent for the general public.

BSE faculty Anil Upadhaya, however, feels that this move will not greatly impact normal, retail investors. “In this digital environment, customers usually opt for online FD, which has an automated system of adjusting proceeds. This system is more relevant for those who still maintain a paper record for their FDs, which is rare. This move is bound to benefit the banks greatly, given the lowered rate of interest and the FDs in concern refer to deposits by companies during their tender process, which, while being a hefty amount, does not affect individual consumers.”