What will happen to the Kohinoor diamond after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

The Kohinoor – among the world’s largest and most controversial diamonds – has become a talking point after Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday evening. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died at the age of 96 at her Scottish retreat in Balmoral.

Hours after her death was announced, calls to return the Kohinoor diamond to its country of origin grew on social media.

What is the Kohinoor diamond?

The Kohinoor, also spelled Koh-i-noor, is a diamond steeped in history. Legend has it that it was mined in India and acquired by Alauddin Khalji, the sultan who ruled over Delhi from 1296 to 1316.

Its name literally means “mountain of light,” and the Kohinoor diamond is currently part of the British crown jewels. Set in The Queen Mother's Crown which was crafted in 1937, it is the most notable among the 2,800 other diamonds used in the crown.

The Kohinoor diamond has remained a point of contention between India and the UK, given its chequered past. It changed many hands before it found its way to the British royal family.

The first verifiable account of the diamond comes from the 1740s, when it was part of the Mughal Peacock throne that Nader Shah looted form Delhi. The Kohinoor has had many owners – from Rajput princes to the Mughals to the maharajas of Punjab and to Afghan rulers – before it was ceded to Queen Victoria after the British annexation of Punjab in 1849.



In 1937, it was set in a crown for Queen Elizabeth, consort of King George VI, to be worn at his coronation. The platinum crown is on display at the Tower of London.

What will happen to the Kohinoor after Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

For now, the Kohinoor crown will likely be worn by Camilla, wife of King Charles III.

Charles automatically succeeded to the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday evening. His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will now adopt the title of Queen Consort.

In February this year, Queen Elizabeth II had announced her "sincere wish" that Camilla should ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

At that time, the Daily Mail had carried a report stating that Camilla would be given the Queen Mother's 1937 crown, containing the Kohinoor diamond, to wear at Charles's coronation. The official coronation is expected to take place on Saturday.

The legend of the Kohinoor and calls to return it

The Kohinoor is a gemstone believed to be cursed. According to folklore, any man who wears the diamond will suffer a terrible fate. The legend appears to have originated given the Kohinoor’s past, steeped in intrigue, bloodshed and wars.

Since it arrived in the UK, the Kohinoor has only been worn by female members of the British royal family.

On social media, thousands of tweets have appeared calling to return the diamond to India. But India is not the only country to claim ownership of the diamond.

The governments of India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan have all claimed ownership of the Kohinoor over the years.