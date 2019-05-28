What to expect from Ducati Streetfighter V4?

Italian superbike maker Ducati has been working on its latest naked iteration for a while now. While nothing has been confirmed, a V4 engine powered Streetfighter was recently spotted doing rounds on a racetrack in Europe.

Though the images are hazy, they reveal the signature Panigale V4 headlamp setup, without the fairings. It also gets a sharp tail lamp which bears a striking resemblance to the V4. The bike was also spotted with an underbelly exhaust.

Staying true to its segment, the Streetfighter dropped clip-ons in exchange of flatter handlebars. This gives the bike an upright and marginally comfortable riding stance. Though the drivetrain and electronics were not seen in the spy shots, it is expected that the naked version will bear a close resemblance to its faired sibling.

The Panigale V4 is powered by a 1103CC, four-cylinder engine making 214PS of maximum power and 124Nm of peak torque. However, it can be safely assumed that the engine will be detuned a little to compensate for the weight loss. The bike is still expected to pump out 180-190PS of maximum power, which is threateningly close to competitor Aprilia’s naked streetfighter, the Tuono 1100. This bike is powered by a 1077cc V4 engine that produces 175BHP of maximum power and a peak torque of 121Nm.

Considering so much power being pushed towards the rear wheel, Ducati might transplant the Panigale V4’s electronic rider aids to its naked version. This includes multiple rider modes, traction control, launch control, switchable ABS and wheelie control among others. The bikes are also expected to share the suspension and tyre components.

Though there has been no confirmation from Ducati’s end, the naked V4 is expected to make its global debut in June at the Pikes Peak HillClimb event. This could be followed by an official unveiling in November, around the time of EICMA. Because there is so little knowledge about the bike at the moment, taking a guess at its price will prove too vague.