    What to buy on Dhanteras 2022: A guide to festive shopping

    Dhanteras is a major Hindu festival that signals the beginning of the Diwali festive season.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 22, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
    Dhanteras 2022: It is considered auspicious to purchase certain items on Dhanteras.

    Dhanteras is a major Hindu festival that signals the beginning of the Diwali festive season. This year, Dhanteras will fall on October 23 (Sunday) followed by Diwali on October 24 (Monday) and Bhai Dooj on October 26. It is considered auspicious to buy new items on the festival of Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. Many people buy brass, silver or gold on Dhanteras – but shopping on the festival is not limited to that. Here is what you can buy on Dhanteras 2022:

    Gold and silver coins

    People typically purchase gold or silver on Dhanteras. According to one tradition, it is believed that the ritual of buying precious metals on Dhanteras traces its origin to the story of the son of King Hima. It was prophesized that he would die of snakebite on the fourth day of his marriage. But his wife decorated their place with ornaments. When Lord Yama, the God of Death, visited them, he was distracted by the ornaments and the lights – and so left the couple alone.

    Utensils

    It is also considered auspicious to purchase utensils on Dhanteras. Generally, iron and steel are avoided and utensils made of copper, silver, brass or gold are preferred on Dhanteras. It is believed that purchasing utensils brings wealth and prosperity to the household.

    Gomti Chakra

    A Gomti Chakra is the shell of a rare sea snail that is found in the Gomti River of Dwarka. It is believed that those who possess the Gomti Chakra are blessed with good luck, health, and prosperity.

    Broom

    Another item considered auspicious on purchasing on Dhanteras is the humble broom. Buying a broom on this day symbolises the removal of poverty and bad luck from the household.

    Electronics

    A modern-day addition to the traditional shopping of Dhanteras. Many people wait for the festival before buying big-ticket electronics like computers, mobile phones, refrigerators, microwaves etc. Since this festive season also brings many Diwali sales, electronics can usually be bought at a discount.

    Idols of Gods and Goddesses

    Many devotees celebrate Dhanteras by buying idols of God and Goddesses. On Diwali, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped to bring wealth and luck to the family. Idols also make for thoughtful gifts during the festive season.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dhanteras #Diwali 2022 #Gold
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 09:17 am
