What the boy in Dalai Lama video said after meeting Tibetan spiritual leader

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

The Dalai Lama is then seen sticking his tongue out as he asked the child to suck it. 'Can you suck my tongue.' he is heard asking the young boy. A large section of the internet has slammed the video, calling it 'disgusting' and 'absolutely sick'.

The controversial video of the Dalai Lama with a young boy has triggered disgust and shock. (Image credit: Screengrab from video on Twitter)

Days after the video of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, which showed him asking a boy to suck his tongue, triggered a huge backlash on social media, another video has been doing the rounds, showing the boy featured in the clip, terming his meeting with the Buddhist monk “a really good experience”.

The boy was interviewed by RFA Tibetan after the meeting which took place at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in McLeodganj on February 28. On being asked when he felt, the boy said, “You can only feel the positive energy and I just can’t express how good it feels. It was a really good experience meeting him. It was inexpressible how blessed you feel when you get blessed by him.”

“You feel very positive energy and there is a lot of positive energy in you. Overall, it’s a very good experience.”

Ardent followers of the Dalai Lama, 87, and large section of the Tibetan community have come to their spiritual leader’s defence, saying that the viral video of him with the boy have been misinterpreted and that “tongue greetings” were part of the Tibetan culture.