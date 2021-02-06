MARKET NEWS

What Ratan Tata has to say to social media campaigners seeking Bharat Ratna for him

Ratan Tata said he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and such campaign should be discontinued.

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has requested Twitter users to stop an online campaign seeking India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for him. Taking to Twitter, Tata said he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and such campaign should be discontinued.

"While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued," he said.

Known for his social and philanthropic efforts, Tata further said, "Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity."

The statement comes in response to #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on the micro-blogging platform.

Hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter on February 5 after motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra sought the highest civilian award to Ratan Tata.

His tweet has popularised the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata encouraging Twitter users to start a campaign for the same.

The Charman of Tata Trust, who turned 83 on December 28, 2020, was recently conferred the title of "Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace" by the Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (FIICC) for epitomising "unity, peace and sustainability".
TAGS: #Business #India #Ratan Tata #trending
first published: Feb 6, 2021 12:09 pm

