What Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma thinks of RBI’s big announcement on credit card-UPI linkage

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced it would allow users to link their credit cards to Unified Payments Interface or UPI platforms. Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma lauded the move as a “game changer” shortly after RBI’s big announcement.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder and chief executive officer of Paytm, one of the biggest UPI apps in the market today. “This is a game changer move by RBI,” he tweeted in response to RBI’s announcement on allowing the linkage of credit cards to UPI platforms. He added that RBI’s decision would pave the way for merchant discount rate (MDR) on mobile payments.



This is a game changer move by RBI.

Also the beginning of MDR / Interchange of card networks starting to apply on mobile payments. https://t.co/SUAOp1qz0A

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 8, 2022

“Also the beginning of MDR / Interchange of card networks starting to apply on mobile payments,” Sharma wrote. At present, making UPI payments is free and no charge is applied on UPI transactions. On the other hand, credit card transactions attract a high MDR of two to three percent.

Up until now, only debit cards connected to savings bank accounts and current accounts were allowed to link up to the UPI platform.

“The basic objective of linking credit cards to UPI is to provide a customer (with) a wider choice of payments. Currently, UPI is linked through debit cards to savings accounts or current accounts," Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar told reporters, according to news agency PTI. Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that such linking will be possible starting with the credit cards issued by the RBI-promoted National Payments Corporation of India.

UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India, with over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants onboarded on the platform, Das said.