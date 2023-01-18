What Isha Ambani wore to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony

The festivities for Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was kicked off on Tuesday with the mehendi (henna) ceremony for the bride-to-be, and was attended by friends and family.

In attendance was of course, the groom’s sister Isha Ambani, who looked stunning in an Anuradha Vakil ensemble. Her hair was done by hairstylist Pompy Hans while her makeup artist was Namrata Soni. Her stylist for the event, Ami Patel, shared photos of her dressed in a pink and pista coloured salwar suit and statement kundan jewellery.

“The one and only most cherished Isha Ambani,” Ami Patel captioned a photo and followed it up with a long shot of the Reliance Jio director.

For her mehendi, Radhika Merchant wore a stunning custom-made pink lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

A snippet of bride-to-be’s performance on the song “Ghar More Pardesiya” from “Kalank” has emerged on social media. Merchant is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer ans was a student of Guru Bhavana Thakar from Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts and trained in the classical dance form for eight years.

Also read: When is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement? All about 'Gol Dhana' ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 19. A grand “gol dhana” ceremony will be held on Thursday evening, two days after the mehendi was held. It is the traditional Gujarati engagement ceremony in which coriander seeds and jaggery are distributed among guests.