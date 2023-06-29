What is the viral Grimace shake trend prompted by a new McDonald’s milkshake?

The Grimace trend has taken TikTok by storm. (Image: screengrabs from Twitter @NickManWrites and @loo_lurky)

McDonald's recent promotion featuring mascot Grimace's birthday celebration has given rise to an unexpected TikTok trend. While customers have been enjoying the new special menu, it's not the deliciousness or the striking lilac colour of the special edition Grimace shake that has caused a frenzy. Instead, a peculiar trend has emerged, with TikTok users creating videos of themselves drinking the shake and then pretending to be dead, passed out, or possessed.

Who is Grimace?

McDonald's announced the return of Grimace, the lovable purple monster who captured the hearts of children in the 1970s and 80s, earlier this month.

The return of Grimace is McDonald's deliberate embrace of nostalgia, harkening back to its iconic ad campaigns of the 1970s and 80s. Grimace made his debut as a large purple being with four arms and two legs who had an insatiable love for milkshakes. However, after the initial campaign, Grimace underwent a redesign, reducing his arms to two, which is the way he appears today.

The Grimace menu

McDonald's has introduced a new burger and shake to its menu this summer. The highlight of the expanded menu will be the Grimace shake, described as a purple berry-flavoured shake with a whipped topping. There is also a new Grimace Birthday Meal, which includes the shake, fries, and a choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.



The Grimace trend typically begins with individuals introducing themselves on camera, announcing their possession of the shake, and wishing Grimace a happy birthday. They take their first sips of the beverage while providing an initial review, and then the video abruptly cuts.

Subsequent sections of the videos vary depending on the creators, with some showcasing reviewers on the ground, with the shake spewing out of their mouths or covering their entire bodies. Others have taken a more elaborate approach.

In one viral video, with over 946,000 views, Lucas Robbins and five of his friends, take on the trend. The footage begins outside a McDonald's location where each person has a shake in hand. They wish Grimace a happy birthday before the scene dramatically shifts to them sprinting through a sewer.

Robbins takes a sip of the shake, only to be instantly seized by a mysterious figure. The video culminates with everyone covered in the purple beverage, lying motionless on the sewer floor. To enhance the eerie ambiance, Robbins and his friends ordered 13 shakes from their local McDonald's and ventured to a nearby sewer.



As of now, McDonald's has not officially addressed the TikTok trend. However, Grimace has seemingly "taken over" all of the fast-food giant's social media accounts, leaving fans wondering how the company views the bizarre videos. In a recent tweet from McDonald's Twitter account, a picture of Grimace was accompanied by the caption, "meee pretending I don't see the Grimace shake trendd."