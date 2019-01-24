App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What's the need of packing toothpaste in a cardboard box? YouTuber starts #NoBoxToothpaste campaign

There's isn't much need so why keep them when their fate is to just end up in the trash?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Have you ever thought why toothpastes come in cardboard boxes? At best, it has regulatory information and ingredients printed on it but mostly it is real estate for the brand to advertise. What is the need actually?

There's isn't much need so why keep them when their fate is to just end up in the trash? Boxes should be eliminated from the toothpastes! Right?

This is precisely what one Alan Wurman is backing. Alan has started a petition on popular public opinion and petition website - Change.org building consensus towards asking big manufacturers like Colgate and Palmolive to do away with toothpaste boxes.

The petitioner, Alan Wurman, who goes by the account Alan’s Theory told Moneycontrol that he is originally from Chile but is currently living in Los Angeles. He started his campaign against manufacturers who pack toothpaste in boxes that he says are useless.

related news

In his petition, he argues the boxes are useless, and the only reason toothpaste is packed inside them 'is that they look better.'

The petition states that two-thirds of the world's population uses toothpaste on a daily basis and packing them in a box makes it expensive for the consumer as well as the manufacturer.

According to Alan, on an average, if an individual uses three tubes of toothpaste in a year, it counts up to 900,000,000 empty boxes in the United States alone.

As per the petition posted by Alan, Iceland is a country where toothpaste is sold without boxes, unlike the US where these brands sell millions of toothpaste in boxes.

Alan in a YouTube video said that in Iceland, people decided to make changes in the way they consume and treat waste which made government and corporations to make changes in manufacturing that wouldn’t lead to unnecessary waste generation, which is why it is the second most environmentally friendly country in the world.

So far, over 29,500 users have signed the petition that will be sent to top manufacturers like Colgate, P&G, Unilever, Gillette, and few other brands. He even tagged the United Nations in the petition in his post. Alan expects at least 35,000 people to sign the petition.

The petition also urges people only to buy toothpaste that comes without a box and asks people to share it with someone from the toothpaste industry.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:11 pm

tags ##NoBoxChallenge #Change.org petition #toothpaste

