What is the 'no looking up' rule in Chinese schools to avoid distractions, improve studies?

The Neijuan theory has taken Chinese schools by storm. (Representational)

A theory known as "Neijuan" or involution has taken root in the secondary schools in China, redefining the contours of academic rigour. This concept, advocating that modern workplaces' cutthroat competition yields little fruit and instead leads to counterproductivity, has permeated education in mainland China.

One such method is the widely-discussed "heads-up rate," a behavioural metric that gauges students' concentration levels through their response to unexpected classroom noises.

The Heads-Up Rate

The "heads-up rate," has sparked fervent debate among students, educators, and experts alike. Wang Yimei, a student from Hebei, shared a harrowing account of her school's implementation of this rule to South China Morning Post.

She recounted that if caught looking up during class disruptions, students were subjected to an entire day of standing punishment – a grueling ordeal from dawn till dusk.

Some argue that this rigorous practice contradicts the natural human reflexes that lead us to pay attention when sudden noises occur. One student noted the perilous impact of conditioning oneself not to respond to such stimuli, even in situations of potential danger.

The concern is not unfounded, as instances like the 2016 arson attack on a Shandong province secondary school showcased students hesitating to flee due to their fear of violating the "heads-up rate" protocol.

Education vs. Employment

Amidst these debates and the pervasive influence of Neijuan, China's education system faces an enduring conundrum – the escalating number of graduates in comparison to available job opportunities.

According to Goldman Sachs, the last three years witnessed a more than 20 percent increase in graduates majoring in sports and education, South China Morning Post reported. Paradoxically, the demand for employment in these sectors plummeted over the same period.

The shadow of youth unemployment, especially among those aged 16 to 24, looms large over China's social and economic landscape. Recent data paints a sobering picture, with the government's decision to withhold youth unemployment figures following a record high of 21.3 percent in June.

In a society where the notion of attending a prestigious university is tightly interwoven with securing a prosperous future, the repercussions of this "education-first" paradigm have manifested in austere academic routines and military-style precision.

A Vision for the Future

Students shared their struggles and triumphs, recognizing the profound impact of their school experiences on their psyche. Amidst the pressures and competition, some are already envisioning a future where the shackles of conditioned behaviour can be broken.

"Undoubtedly, the effects of the school have left a deep mark," a student at a high-ranking university told SCMP. "However, life is long. Although I’m still badly affected after graduating from secondary school many years ago, I firmly believe that one day I can overcome this, and I wish the same for all of you."