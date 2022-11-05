What is Single’s Day in China and how is it celebrated

On November 11, China will celebrate Single's Day -- a kind of an anti- Valentine's Day which has now become the country's biggest online shopping bonanza.

How did the observance begin and how did it take the shape it has today?

The origin of Single's Day can be traced back to the 1990s, when some university students decided that singlehood should also be celebrated.

The observance is believed to have begun at Nanjing University and eventually found wider acceptance. Through social media, it has become more popular.

The date November 11 (11/11) was chosen because the numeral 1 looks like a bare branch, which is Chinese slang for a single man.

While celebrating their single status, young people also began spending money on themselves. This was a kind of rebellion against the pressure to find partners.

Companies saw this as a lucrative opportunity. In 2009, Alibaba branded Single's Day an online shopping festival and started offering discounts to buyers.

Its competitor JD.com also jumped on the bandwagon.

In 2021, both the e-commerce platforms set new records with their Single's Day sales.

For Alibaba, gross merchandise volume over 11 days was 540.3 billion yuan ($84.54 billion in 2021), CNBC reported.

For JD, the transaction value stood at 349.1 billion yuan ($54.6 billion), according to the website.

In 2022, Alibaba will be offering customer 2 million new products and will have an expanded sales window, South China Morning Post reported. Through live streams, popular influencers will promote products ranging from make-up to electronics.