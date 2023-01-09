What IndiGo said on 2 passengers carrying, consuming alcohol on Delhi-Patna flight

IndiGo on Monday denied that there was any altercation onboard its flight to Patna from Delhi recently. Two passengers on the flight were arrested for carrying and consuming alcohol on the flight, reports said.

“With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E 6383 from Delhi to Patna, the matter is under investigation with the authorities,” IndiGo tweeted.

“We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media.”

IndiGo also informed Air traffic controllers (ATC) before landing that the two passengers were carrying liquor and the accused were arrested at the airport police station, news agency ANI reported.

The IndiGo incident comes days after the shocking case of a man urinating on a woman co-flying on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi came to light. The November incident has triggered huge outrage, following which the unruly passenger was arrested last week.

A similar incident was reported two days after the incident on the flight from New York, this time on an Air India flight from Paris to Delhi. A drunk passenger urinated on a woman's blanket. As soon the plane landed, he was detained by Central Industrial Security Force officers. But he was allowed to go after he gave a written apology and a mutual agreement was reached with his co-passenger.

In the past few days, there have been several cases of bizarre mid-air incidents involving Indian flyers. A fight broke out between two men on a Bangkok to Kolkata Thai Smile flight in December. A video of the incident showed the men arguing, and as the argument escalated, one of them slapped the other. More passengers joined him in beating the man.

That same month, a video of a heated argument between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger went viral on social media. The crew member lashed out when the traveller said "you are a servant of a passenger". The argument on an Istanbul to Delhi flight broke out over the subject of meals and resulted in some staff members ending up crying. One of their colleagues spoke up for them. (With inputs from ANI)

