What has changed and not changed about TCS CEO as he reports his 40th earnings

Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, while speaking to Moneycontrol, listed what have been the changes as he evolved from being a Chief Financial Officer to the leader of the company in a span of 10 years.

On his 10-year-journey in the company, this being his 40th earnings report, Gopinathan said: “I think we have been fairly successful, that we've been continuously able to move in the direction that we want to move, but we have not lost intensity on that cycle. So getting a better appreciation of that, and having the confidence and satisfaction of having done it for an extended period of time. I think that's what I would say that is my thoughts on the 10 years.”

“The things that we're trying not to change is to keep the intensity high. Because it's easy to rationalize what happens, but always pushing me to be slightly more than where it is currently,” Gopinathan added speaking about how the company functions.

On what keeps the company going strong, he said: “People keep on asking, why don't you? You know, that situation is bad, why don't you lower your target? Why don't you cut yourself some room, we have always believed that the philosophy should be that, you know, it's like, there used to be an old paper called strategy as stretch. So you need to keep your targets slightly outside the realm of what you can easily reach, and then keep moving towards that. So not losing the intensity, and staying respectful to the if you're in this role, you're accountable on a quarterly basis, staying respectful to that, not losing intensity, but at the same time, not getting lost in it, and being able to keep the long term view in place. And the big keeping on moving it directionally in the long term view without losing the intensity of the short 13-week cycle. I think that's the biggest thing.”

Saying that TCS as a company is “continuously transforming”, the CEO said, “So if you look at it, we are very different today than what we were five years ago or 10 years ago, 15 years ago. We got to keep on moving. Both maintaining the continuity as well as the driving the change has been the big focus.” On any passion projects that he wanted to pursue this year, Gopinathan said: “Not much that I'd like to call out of that nature, but our industry keeps changing. So professionally, there is never any dearth of challenging things and challenges.”

