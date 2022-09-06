What happened when people congratulated the wrong Liz Truss on Twitter

Meanwhile, the official handle for the Prime Minister is @trusselliz.

Liz Truss on Tuesday became the UK Prime Minister after meeting Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle and while congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the new PM, not all of them have been reaching her, especially those shared on Twitter.

And that's because the handle that several Twitter users have been using to tag the UK Prime Minister -- @liztruss -- does not belong to Liz Truss. It belongs to a Liz Trussell who has taken the random tags in her stride and used her British wit and humour to deal with it.



Lovely, will keep my eye out for the big 5

— Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 6, 2022

Here are a few of the misdirected tweets and Trussell's response to them.

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was among those who managed to mistakenly congratulate Trussell, who has been revelling in the confusion.

"Congratulations to Liz Truss," Andersson wrote, adding that "Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation".

"Looking forward to a visit soon!" Trussell replied. "Get the meatballs ready."



I’m on my way

— Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 6, 2022



Yes!!!!!! Me & Queen Liz would deffo be besties https://t.co/AF0C0owA1t — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022



Read more: Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain's new Prime Minister

Trussell, whose Twitter photo shows her in high spirits dressed in a pink party dress, has certainly been enjoying her moment in the limelight.

After Truss was accused on Twitter of snubbing her rival for the Tory leadership Rishi Sunak by not shaking his hand before her victory speech, Trussell explained she had been busy at a restaurant.

"Sorry, I was in Nandos," she responded.



Enjoying watching @liztruss living her best life replying to all the people mistaking her for @trussliz … pic.twitter.com/GiLqa4uImB

— Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the official handle for the Prime Minister is @trusselliz.

Observers likened it to the annual Christmas mix-up involving the British department store John Lewis and an American man who shares his name.



Think this might be my fave tweet of the day — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 5, 2022

