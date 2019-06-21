What happened to the foldable smartphone that showed so much promise in Q1?

Foldable smartphones were very much on the rise throughout Q1 2019. When Royole debuted the first foldable smartphone prototype at Computex 2019, companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Motorola, and LG almost instantaneously made news for rumoured foldable smartphones.

As MWC 2019 in Barcelona drew closer the foldable smartphone leaks got even stronger with a couple of videos of a Xiaomi foldable smartphone surfacing on digital media platforms.

Despite the rumour mills running, only Samsung and Huawei were able to debut fully working prototypes that were in the final stages of production. LG dropped out of the race, opting to go with a dual screen attachment for its 5G V50 ThinQ handset.

Unlike Royole’s FlexPai (The world’s first foldable smartphone), Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X looked and felt like finished products that were commercially ready.

The two companies even announced launched dates for when their foldable phones would ship to consumers. Samsung was well ahead in the race, claiming the Galaxy Fold would ship in April. And, that is where the good news ends.

Samsung Galaxy Fold was plagued with multiple issues from the word go. Several of the South Korean giant’s review units faced several display issues, which caused the company to halt shipments of all Galaxy Fold devices. While we expected a resolution from the company by the end of May, it’s almost late June now and there still no confirmation from the company about the relaunch of the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung executives claim that all Galaxy Fold issues have been resolved and the phone is ready to hit the market once again, the South Korean giant hasn’t provided any confirmation. Huawei, on the other hand, postponed the launch of its Mate X folding smartphone to September 2019, despite standing to benefit from the Fold’s terrible launch.

Although we can only speculate as to why the Chinese smartphone maker took this step; the strongest theory is the sanctions put on the company by the U.S. Government.

Before the executive White House order, Huawei confirmed its Mate X foldable phone would launch as per schedule in June and display problems that plagued the Galaxy Fold would be a non-issue for the Mate X.