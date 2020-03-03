What happened in Delhi will never happen in Bengal: Mamata attacks Centre over violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has always been a strong critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attacked the Centre yet again over the violence that claimed 47 lives in Delhi last week.

She broke her silence over the riots that ravaged parts of northeast Delhi after Home Minister Amit Shah hit out her government over maintenance of law and order during a public rally held in Kolkata.

After claiming on March 2 that the Delhi riots were in fact a pogrom, she urged her electorate to ensure that “no outsider manages to start a riot in Bengal”.

Addressing a gathering in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, she said: “What happened in Delhi will never happen in Bengal.”

She further said she is pained by the events that unfolded in the national capital, pointing out how the Centre hasn’t apologised or bemoaned the loss of lives, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Bengal CM added: “We don’t want Delhi; we don’t want Uttar Pradesh. You people burn down houses and destroy everything.”

She also reiterated that the Trinamool Congress government would never let the Centre implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens, or National Population Register in Bengal. She assured them they need not worry, as no one will be allowed to knock on their doors, seeking documents that prove their Indian citizenship.

Notably, North Dinajpur district where she was addressing the crowd, borders Bangladesh and is a Muslim majority area with a sizeable population of Hindu migrants from the neighbouring country.