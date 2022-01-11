What Gita Gopinath said on her successor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, IMF's new chief economist

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas will succeed Gita Gopinath as IMF's chief economist.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas will be a “great asset” to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as its new chief economist, Gita Gopinath said on her successor after the organisation named him for the top role on Monday.

Gita Gopinath, the first-ever woman chief economist of the IMF, said she is thrilled to have Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas succeeding her. She will join the Washington-based crisis lender’s management team as First Deputy Managing Director. She will succeed Geoffrey Okamoto and will serve under IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, the first time two women have held the top leadership roles.



I am thrilled @pogourinchas is taking over as Chief Economist @IMFNews! He is an exceptional international macroeconomist & a leading voice on policy issues who will be a great asset to the Fund & its members. I will benefit from his wisdom as we continue our long collaboration. https://t.co/PgDkLPXbVB

— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 10, 2022

Gourinchas is currently the SK and Angela Chan Professor of Global Management at Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He will take over as the fund's chief economist on January 24, initially on a part-time basis as he finishes his teaching commitments, before assuming charge fully on April 1.

Gopinath, who was appointed to her current role in October 2018, was due to return to her position at Harvard University in January but will now leave the university. She was born in India but is a US citizen now.

The high-profile economist, who leads the IMF team that produces the closely-watched quarterly World Economic Outlook, became a much more visible figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief of the IMF called Gopinath "the right person at the right time" to take the leadership role.

"Especially given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita -- universally recognized as one of the world’s leading macroeconomists -- has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point," Georgieva said in the statement.

"Indeed, her particular skill set -- combined with her years of experience at the Fund as Chief Economist -- make her uniquely well qualified."