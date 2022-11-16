 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

'All eyes on...': What Gita Gopinath said after meeting PM Modi at G20 summit

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

G20 summit: PM Modi shared a photo of the his meeting with Gita Gopinath and Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of IMF.

G20 summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met IMF's Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Gita Gopinath of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of world leaders in Indonesia’s Bali.

“Enriching interaction with @KGeorgieva and @GitaGopinath,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing a photo of the his meeting with Gopinath and Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of IMF.

“Excellent exchange with Prime Minister @narendramodi. All eyes on India’s G20 Presidency,” Gita Gopinath tweeted, responding to PM Modi.

Gopinath also shared her photos with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Indian-American Gopinath took over as IMF’s first deputy managing director on January 21 after her role as the fund’s first woman Chief Economist.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, PM Modi had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday.

It was the first face-to-face interaction between PM Modi and Sunak since the latter assumed power last month.