What does the teaser of Renault's upcoming MPV Triber reveal?

French carmaker Renault has been hinting at its upcoming MPV, the Triber. While the car will be unveiled in June, the teaser reveals many interesting features of the premium hatchback.

Renault has claimed that the Triber is based on a brand-new platform. This platform is expected to be a derivative of the company’s CMF-A modular platform which the current-gen Kwid is built on.

The video which Renault released shows the car being tested under varying conditions, indicating that the carmaker is focussing on making the Triber India-centric.

The company also claims that the car will be “super spacious, ultra-modular and India’s first,” suggesting that it might be offered with a modular and versatile seating layout.

Its bulky layout also seems to affirm the spaciousness of the car. The Triber has a tall stance, flared wheel arches, and roof rails which make the car appear larger than its rivals. However, the seating capacity of the MPV has not been confirmed yet.

The Triber is expected to share its powertrain with the Kwid, which is a 1-litre inline-three-cylinder engine which makes 67BHP of maximum power and 91Nm of peak torque. However, it is also likely that it will receive a bigger 1.2-litre block, which makes 75BHP of maximum power and 104Nm of peak torque. The car is likely to get a manual transmission, though Renault’s Easy-R 5-speed automatic gearbox could also be offered as an option.

The car is expected to be unveiled in June, with a launch slated in July or August this year. It will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the upcoming Toyota Glanza and Honda WR-V among others.