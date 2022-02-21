What did India’s first commercial flight carry? Not people. Tata Group has the answer

Tata Air Mail's inaugural Delhi-Bombay flight in 1937. (Image credit: Tata Central Archives/LinkedIn)

Before Air India arrived, in 1932, the Tata Group operated the country's first commercial flight. It's initial route was Karachi-Ahmedabad-Bombay (now Mumbai), but it did not carry people.

Named Tata Air Mail, the first flight carried 63 pounds (nearly 28.5 kg) of air mail, the Tata Group revealed in a LinkedIn post.

"Before it became Air India and began connecting people to all corners of the world, the nation’s first air service was connecting people through airmail," the post stated.

In a micro History lesson, the Tata Group explained that in 1929 a British air service was being planned to carry mail between London-Karachi-Calcutta (now Kolkata). It left out the rest of India. "In response, we drew up a proposal for an airmail service to connect those that would be left out," the group stated on LinkedIn.

"But it was easier said than done. After three years of persistence for support and approval — and receiving neither — it was finally decided to provide this essential air service to the country at no cost to the government or the taxpayer," the post read.

That's how Tata Air Mail came into being in 1932 with an inaugural route of Karachi-Ahmedabad-Bombay (now Mumbai)-Bellary-Madras (now Chennai). According to the LinkedIn post, by 1934, the unsubsidised service was making a profit. By 1935, it was expanding to new routes.

The group also shared photos of the Tata Air Services’ inaugural Delhi-Bombay flight in 1937.