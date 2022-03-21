'What acting': Ashneer Grover's shoutout to 'Sasta Shark Tank'

Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani as Paneer Grover. The character was modelled on (right) Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. (Image credit: Screengrab from video)

A few days after using a video of Sasta Shark Tank to hit back at BharatPe board, Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacted to the spoof by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

Sasta Shark Tank features Ashish Chanchlani as Paneer Grover (modelled on Ashneer Grover), founder of Bharatde, Simran Dhanwani as Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Akash Dodeja as Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), and Kunal Chabria as Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal).

"Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks!! Sasta and Tikau (affordable and durable)," commented Grover on Chanchlani's post on Instagram.

The reaction has received more than 10,800 likes.

The teaser of the video calls Sasta Shark Tank a show that crushes the dreams of the people. In the clip, the entrepreneurs are seen pitching their ideas and the judges or 'sharks' reacting to them.

"Entries now open for Sasta Shaark Tank. If you have a brilliant idea that we saste (cheap) entrepreneurs can invest on then please login to sastashaarktank.com. Entries open#SastaShaarkTank," Chanchlani wrote on Instagram.

Read more: 'Did they let you speak?': Fans ask Shark Tanks' Anupam Mittal after meet up with Madhavan, Chetan Bhagat

Earlier amid allegations that Ashneer Grover pocketed crores after selling thousands of free passes during ICC Mens’ T20 World Cup 2021, the businessman on Thursday hit back at the BharatPe board and, especially its CEO Suhail Sameer using Sasta Shark Tank.



Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho - much more creative and fun for everyone https://t.co/Jnr0ZDpa6P . Great work by @ashchanchlani — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2022