English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'What acting': Ashneer Grover's shoutout to 'Sasta Shark Tank'

    Ashneer Grover's reaction to 'Sasta Shark Tank' has received more than 10,800 likes. The teaser calls the spoof a show that crushes the dreams of the people.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
    Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani as Paneer Grover. The character was modelled on (right) Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. (Image credit: Screengrab from video)

    Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani as Paneer Grover. The character was modelled on (right) Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. (Image credit: Screengrab from video)


    A few days after using a video of Sasta Shark Tank to hit back at BharatPe board, Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacted to the spoof by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

    Sasta Shark Tank features Ashish Chanchlani as Paneer Grover (modelled on Ashneer Grover), founder of Bharatde, Simran Dhanwani as Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Akash Dodeja as Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta), and Kunal Chabria as Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal).

    "Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks!! Sasta and Tikau (affordable and durable)," commented Grover on Chanchlani's post on Instagram.

    The reaction has received more than 10,800 likes.


     

    Close

    Related stories

     




    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)


    The teaser of the video calls Sasta Shark Tank a show that crushes the dreams of the people. In the clip, the entrepreneurs are seen pitching their ideas and the judges or 'sharks' reacting to them.

    "Entries now open for Sasta Shaark Tank. If you have a brilliant idea that we saste (cheap) entrepreneurs can invest on then please login to sastashaarktank.com. Entries open#SastaShaarkTank," Chanchlani wrote on Instagram.

    Read more: 'Did they let you speak?': Fans ask Shark Tanks' Anupam Mittal after meet up with Madhavan, Chetan Bhagat

    Earlier amid allegations that Ashneer Grover pocketed crores after selling thousands of free passes during ICC Mens’ T20 World Cup 2021, the businessman on Thursday hit back at the BharatPe board and, especially its CEO Suhail Sameer using Sasta Shark Tank.

    Ashneer Grover was reacting to a report by news agency IANS according to which, he allegedly sold thousands of free passes during ICC Mens’ T20 World Cup 2021 and pocketed a couple of crores from the sale of most of those passes.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anupam Mittal #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #sasta Shark Tank #Shark Tank India
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 02:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.