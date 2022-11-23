 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What a catch! Fisherman reels in one of the world’s biggest goldfish

Nov 23, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

A British angler has caught one of the world’s largest goldfish at a fishery in France. Andy Hackett reeled in a massive specimen weighing more than 30 kg while trying his luck at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France, reports BBC.

Hackett spent 25 minutes trying to reel in “The Carrot” – as the elusive goldfish is named.

“I always knew the Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it,” the 42-year-old said. “It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.”

Hackett posed for photographs with the enormous orange fish before releasing it back into water. The photographs received widespread attention after Bluewater Lakes posted them on Facebook.


According to several news reports, Carrot was put into the lake about 20 years ago by the fishery to introduce some variety for anglers. Nobody expected that she would grow so big.

In the two decades it spent in the lake, Carrot has been caught a handful of times by other fishermen.