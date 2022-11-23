What a catch! Fisherman reels in one of the world’s biggest goldfish

Andy Hackett with his catch (Image: bluewaterlakes/Facebook)

A British angler has caught one of the world’s largest goldfish at a fishery in France. Andy Hackett reeled in a massive specimen weighing more than 30 kg while trying his luck at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France, reports BBC.

Hackett spent 25 minutes trying to reel in “The Carrot” – as the elusive goldfish is named.

“I always knew the Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it,” the 42-year-old said. “It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.”

Hackett posed for photographs with the enormous orange fish before releasing it back into water. The photographs received widespread attention after Bluewater Lakes posted them on Facebook.

According to several news reports, Carrot was put into the lake about 20 years ago by the fishery to introduce some variety for anglers. Nobody expected that she would grow so big.

In the two decades it spent in the lake, Carrot has been caught a handful of times by other fishermen.

The fishery manager, Jason Cowler, said: “We put the Carrot in about 20 years ago as something different for the customers to fish for. Since then it has grown and grown but it doesn’t often come out. She is very elusive.”

“She is in excellent health and condition. Congratulations to Andy on a great catch,” he added.

The fish is about 30 pounds or 13 kilograms heavier than what was previously considered to be the world’s biggest goldfish, caught in 2019.

While goldfish kept as pets typically do not grow longer than a few inches, they are part of the carp family which can grow quite big. Carrot herself is a hybrid of a leather carp and a koi carp, according to BBC. Her blazing orange colour makes her stand out from other carp at the fishery, since most of them are brownish in colour.