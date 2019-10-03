What a breather! Weatherman reports ‘cleanest’ Delhi air in nine years

The unusually clear blue skies Delhiites had witnessed last month had definitely taken them by surprise. For the longest time, the National Capital has been on the radar of pollution watchdogs for years for recording alarmingly unhealthy air.

However, this year, apart from the rainfall received in the country far exceeding expectations, the azure September sky in Delhi had also been much talked about.

As per Skymet, a private company that reports on weather, despite Delhi’s monsoons being short-lived, it recorded the cleanest September air in the past nine years. This unimaginable feat could be achieved due to controlled pollution levels.

As per DPCC data, the presence of pollutants was remarkably low in Delhi. The amount suspended particulate matter (both PM2.5 and PM10) were by far within “safe” limits, which is unusual, given Delhi air quality standards.

In fact, last month, the PM10 level settled at 99 micrograms per cubic metre, whereas the safe limit is 100. The level of Particulate Matter 2.5, on the other hand, was 20 microgram per cubic metre below the safe mark of 60.

This, in turn, improved the Air Quality Index also. For a change, Delhi did not record poor air quality throughout the month of September. The city clocked in 19 days of ‘satisfactory’ AQI and 11 days of ‘moderate’ air quality.