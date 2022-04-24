This US college offers a pornography class where students ‘will watch pornographic films together’

A private college in the US is offering its students a pornography class which will require them to “watch pornographic films together”. Westminster College in Utah has said it will stand by its plan to offer an elective class on pornography during the upcoming May term despite social media backlash, Deseret News reported.

The liberal arts college in Salt Lake City stoked a controversy after the class listing for the pornography elective was shared on Twitter. The course, titled Film 300O: Porn, will require students to watch pornographic films together and discuss the “sexualization of race, class and gender." “Hard core pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football,” read the listing, which appears to have been taken down from the college website amid social media backlash.

Despite the onslaught of criticism and the listing which seems to have been deleted, Westminster College says the class will be take place as planned in its upcoming term.

“We have no intention to back away from offering this class. By and large, the campus community is supportive of that academic freedom and Westminster’s commitment to talking about tough subjects,” said Westminster College’s chief marketing officer Sheila Yorkin on Thursday.

Yorkin added the course would be taught by a “well-trained, published Ph.D. who’s taught classes like this and similar to this and subject matter along these lines. She has lots of measures in place if students are feeling either uncomfortable or whatever the case may be to leave the room and there’s no academic punishment for that. So she’s really aware of the sensitive nature of it and she’s a professional.”

According to USA Today, 14 students had signed up for the class as of three days ago. Yorkin said the course has been offered in the past as well.