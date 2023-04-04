Western Railways' commuters can now track live location of trains with Yatri app

Commuters of Western Railways can now track local trains in real-time with the help of Yatri -- a new app to be launched on April 5.

By using this app, commuters will be able to receive live updates regarding trains, the most recent timetable, maps of the main railway stations, and the facilities available there.

Apart from this, the app also will offer people to provide information on neighboring attractions, the Mumbai Metro, buses, and whatnot. When it comes to trains, Yatri displays its location on a map and the train's train's insignia can be seen travelling towards its destination. The app can also be used to compare different trains.

The Western Railways has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains.

Moneycontrol News