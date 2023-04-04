Western Railways' commuters can now track live location of trains with Yatri app

Western Railways' Yatri app is also disabled-friendly. (Representational image)

Commuters of Western Railways can now track local trains in real-time with the help of Yatri -- a new app to be launched on April 5.

By using this app, commuters will be able to receive live updates regarding trains, the most recent timetable, maps of the main railway stations, and the facilities available there.



Track your tracks of Western Railways with YATRI. Bringing the feature of live status of Western trains through Mumbai’s official local app- YATRI. With state of an art GPS system, get access to the accurate location of your train and make your journey easy. pic.twitter.com/s3LtUw9Pbv

— DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 4, 2023

Apart from this, the app also will offer people to provide information on neighboring attractions, the Mumbai Metro, buses, and whatnot. When it comes to trains, Yatri displays its location on a map and the train's train's insignia can be seen travelling towards its destination. The app can also be used to compare different trains.

The Western Railways has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains.

The app is also disabled-friendly. Commuters can operate the phone via voice commands, can easily find their train’s current location by asking it through Google assistant. They have to speak the command “Talk to Yatri Railways” and mention the train number. Google assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri app and share it with the commuters over the phone's speakers, the Western Railways stated in a release.

