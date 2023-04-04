English
    Western Railways' commuters can now track live location of trains with Yatri app

    The Western Railways has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
    Western Railways' Yatri app is also disabled-friendly. (Representational image)

    Commuters of Western Railways can now track local trains in real-time with the help of Yatri -- a new app to be launched on April 5.


    By using this app, commuters will be able to receive live updates regarding trains, the most recent timetable, maps of the main railway stations, and the facilities available there.

    Apart from this, the app also will offer people to provide information on neighboring attractions, the Mumbai Metro, buses, and whatnot. When it comes to trains, Yatri displays its location on a map and the train's train's insignia can be seen travelling towards its destination. The app can also be used to compare different trains.

    The Western Railways has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains.

    The app is also disabled-friendly. Commuters can operate the phone via voice commands, can easily find their train’s current location by asking it through Google assistant. They have to speak the command “Talk to Yatri Railways” and mention the train number. Google assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri app and share it with the commuters over the phone's speakers, the Western Railways stated in a release.

    first published: Apr 4, 2023 10:12 pm