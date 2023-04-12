The street lamps in this city are falling down, residents warned

The capital of New Zealand-Wellington- is facing a crisis as all street lamps are falling down in the city. A total of 17,000 street lamps have plunged without any warning on the footpaths in the city.

The Wellington City council announced on Wednesday that all the street lamps were suffering from the same fault. The Mayor of the city urged anyone who saw another drooping light to notify immediately.

"I urge anyone who sees a drooping light to notify us straight away," Mayor Tory Whanau said in a statement.

As per the council, the part at fault is an aluminum-alloy adaptor which attaches LED lamps to poles around Wellington. The council has records of 17 lamps having fallen to the ground in the last four years, whereas 161 lamps were reported to have drooped since the issue came under the spotlight in 2023.

Moneycontrol News