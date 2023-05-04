‘We’ll spoil Succession’: Best picket signs from Hollywood writers strike

The writers strike in Hollywood led to some brilliant picket signs

Picket lines formed outside studios in Los Angeles and New York this week as thousands of writers downed tools in a strike over pay and conditions in the streaming era.

The strike, which could hit television series and movies scheduled for release later this year if it continues, came after talks between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the studios' Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), collapsed.

Over the last few days, visuals of show and film writers standing outside studios with picket signs have received widespread coverage in media. The writers, of course, were at their creative best when it came to the signs – and pictures of their witty slogans soon began to go viral on social media. Here’s a look at some of the best picket signs from the Hollywood writers strike:

“Pay your writers or we’ll spoil Succession,” read one sign, referring to the hugely popular HBO TV series.

“Give up just one yacht,” another sign read, while a third proclaimed “CEOs have yachts, writers have mortgages.”



THIS THREAD IS OF MY FAVE PICKET SIGNS. reply to the sign to help me tag and give credit if i don't have it! thank you! @WGAWest @WGAEast #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/9YZXDgZxFK

— Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023



The issue of artificial intelligence was highlighted more than once. According to several media reports, the rise of AI has left writers alarmed about the possibility of their jobs being taken over by AI.





"SURE, I SUPPORT 'A.I.'...

*A*ll our terms being met

*I*n a fair & timely manner"@jonnysun #WritersStrike #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/OxeJwxc2I9

— Jenny Yang is in LA Sun May 21st 4pm Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023



My favorite WGA strike sign so far…#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/TneFJJVaSR

— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 4, 2023



The signs drew much appreciation on social media. “Really bad judgment on studios’ part create a situation where so many clever people are writing protest signs,” wrote one Twitter user.

“You know why these picket signs you’re seeing are so good? Because they are all talented writers, pay them a living wage,” another person tweeted in support of the WGA strike.

