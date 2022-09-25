'Weirdest flight ever': Sexual sounds played on flight, video goes viral

In the video shared by television actor and producer, Emerson Collins, the clip showed random moans and groans that he described was a mix between "an orgasm and vomiting".

After viral videos of flight attendants dancing while explaining the safety procedures and of cabin crew announcing the instructions in multiple languages a video of sexual noises being played on a US flight has gone viral.

Shared by television actor and producer, Emerson Collins, the clip showed random moans and groans that he described was a mix between "an orgasm and vomiting" which continued during the entire duration of the flight from Los Angeles to Dallas.

"The weirdest flight ever. These sounds started over the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight...," Collins tweeted.

In the clip, he said, "Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system, and continues to make a sound that is somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting."

Meanwhile, a flight attendant was heard saying in the video, "Ladies and gentlemen, we realise there is an extremely irritating sound coming over the public announcement. The flight deck is trying to troubleshoot to try and turn it off, so please be patient with us. We know this is a very off anomaly, and none of us are enjoying it."

Collins, however, said in the video: "I was kind of enjoying it."

A few other Twitter users who appeared to be on the same flight also shared their experience.



"Currently on AA1631 and someone keeps hacking into the PA and making moaning and screaming sounds the flight attendants are standing by their phones because it isn’t them and the captain just came on and told us they don’t think the flight systems are compromised so we will..

"Currently on AA1631 and someone keeps hacking into the PA and making moaning and screaming sounds. The flight attendants are standing by their phones because it isn’t them and the captain just came on and told us they don’t think the flight systems are compromised so we will... finish the flight to DFW," user @xJonNYC tweeted.



This happened to me last week. It wasn’t the whole flight, but periodically weird phrases and sounds. Then a huge “oh yeah” when we landed. We thought the pilot left his mic open. — Doug (no, it's not pronounced) Boehner (@windog) September 23, 2022

But, internet still was in two minds about whether the incident really happened and if the flight's intercom was hacked.

"Obviously a fake. this export from my government grade audio forensics tools exposes what really happened," tweeted one user while another said, "There are some pretty serious security implications with this. First, one can imagine an audio message broadcast on the PA that could have some dangerous results. Second, if the PA is vulnerable, it is likely that other systems are too."