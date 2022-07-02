English
    Weekend binge-watching guide: What’s new on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

    Here are the latest shows and movies you can binge-watch this weekend on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    Netflix (Representative image)

    Tired of watching re-runs of your favourite TV shows? Luckily for you, there is no dearth of good content in today’s wide world of online streaming. Here are the latest shows and movies you can binge-watch this weekend on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The list includes some highly-anticipated new seasons of old favourite shows, critically-acclaimed movies and more. Take a look:

    Stranger Things, Netflix

    The long-awaited Season 4, Volume 2 of Stranger Things began streaming on Netflix July 1. For fans of the American science fiction drama, this was cause for celebration – so much so that the streaming platform crashed during the premiere, reports indicated.

    Samrat Prithviraj, Amazon Prime

    If you missed it on the big screen, this Akshay Kumar-starrer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Samrat Prithviraj made its OTT debut on July 1.

    Virata Parvam, Netflix

    Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam began streaming on Netflix this Friday (July 1). The film is based on a true Naxalite event and released in theatres June 17.

    Anek, Netflix

    Ayushmann Khurrana’s action-thriller Anek released on Netflix on June 26. The Guardian praised it as a “rare commercial film that spotlights Northeastern Indian stories, and goes out of its way to refuse to condemn guerrilla fighters as terrorists".

    The Terminal List, Amazon Prime

    All 8 episodes of the action-thriller dropped on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, July 1. With Chris Pratt in the lead, this series promises to be the perfect binge-watching material for action fans.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.