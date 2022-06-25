Weekend binge-watching guide: 5 latest shows and movies to stream on Netflix

Running out of good content to watch online? We’ve got you covered – or, at least, Netflix does. These five shows and movies are new to the streaming platform and will make for the perfect weekend binge-watching experience. Take a look:

Man vs Bee

One can expect good things with Rowan Atkinson in the lead, and if early reviews are anything to go by, Man vs Bee does not disappoint. The British comedy series centres around a clumsy dad who finds himself in a long-drawn battle with a bee while house-sitting a posh mansion. A recipe for chaos and also for laughs.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

A Bollywood film with a healthy dose of horror and comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Tabu, Kartik, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The film made its OTT debut on June 19 – shortly after it hit the theatres last month.

Love & Gelato

Like its name suggests, Love & Gelato is a sweet rom-com set in the picturesque locales of Italy. This Netflix movie is based on a novel by Jenna Evans Welch that occupied the top spot in Amazon’s “Teen and Young Adult Clean and Wholesome Romance” category. Sounds like the perfect comfort watch, doesn’t it?

Snowflake Mountain

The latest addition to Netflix’s long list of reality shows is Snowflake Mountain, a series about 10 spoilt adults forced to fend for themselves in the wilderness. This reality show hit Netflix on June 22.

Money Heist: Korea