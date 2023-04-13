 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Weather Update: Unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

The island city and eastern suburbs received light rain, while the western suburbs witnessed heavy showers with lightning and thunder between 1 am to 2 am, they said.

Unseasonal rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday, bringing some respite from the hot and humid weather in the city, civic officials said.

The Malwani fire station and Goregaon recorded 21 mm rainfall each, Borivali fire station 19 mm, HBT Trauma Care Hospital (Jogeshwari) 17 mm, Marol fire station 14 mm and Kandivali fire station 12 mm, an official said.

Due to intense rain for a brief period, there was accumulation of water in some low lying areas.