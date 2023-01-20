 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Weather Update: Snowfall, rain in hill states of north India lead to closure of roads, minimum temperature rises in plains

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

In the national capital, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the maximum is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

The hill states of northern India witnessed snowfall and light rain on Friday under the influence of a western disturbance, causing a closure of roads and impacting flight operations even as the plains saw a rise in minimum temperatures.

Minimum temperatures in most places of Haryana and Punjab on Friday registered a slight increase giving relief to people from severe cold weather conditions.

In Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 10 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Hisar settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9.7 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 9.2 degrees Celsius and Kurukshetra 10.3 degrees Celsius.

However, cold conditions prevailed in Narnaul, which recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 10 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 10.5 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 9.5 degrees Celsius and Mohali 9.4 degrees Celsius. Bathinda, on the other hand, experienced a cold night with a low of 7 degrees Celsius.