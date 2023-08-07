Monsoon Update Highlights: Uttarakhand, UP & Himachal Pradesh bracing for 4-5 days of rain; Jammu Highway reopens after landslide

Aug 07, 2023 / 09:47 pm

Monsoon Update Highlights: While rain continues to fall in various parts of the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains for the next four to five days over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Weather forecasters have also forecasted rain in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where a yellow signal has been issued for today. The IMD expected generally cloudy skies with light rainfall in the national capital

on Sunday, a day after heavy rains drenched the city. Heavy rains are also expected in parts of the northeast, according to the IMD.