English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 07, 2023 / 09:47 pm

    Monsoon Update Highlights: Uttarakhand, UP & Himachal Pradesh bracing for 4-5 days of rain; Jammu Highway reopens after landslide

    Monsoon Update Highlights: IMD predicts heavy rain for days in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh. Himalayan foothills, northeast also expected to receive substantial rainfall.

    Monsoon Update Highlights: While rain continues to fall in various parts of the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains for the next four to five days over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Weather forecasters have also forecasted rain in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where a yellow signal has been issued for today. The IMD expected generally cloudy skies with light rainfall in the national capital

    on Sunday, a day after heavy rains drenched the city. Heavy rains are also expected in parts of the northeast, according to the IMD.

    • Monsoon Update Highlights: Uttarakhand, UP & Himachal Pradesh bracing for 4-5 days of rain; Jammu Highway reopens after landslide
      Representation Image
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 07, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.

    • August 07, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

      Goa rains Live Updates: Extreme rainfalls causes loss of crops

      Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik briefed the state legislative assembly on Monday that crop losses were observed in sections of the state due to heavy rains last month. Farmers from Bardez, Canacona, Ponda, Quepem, Sanguem, and Sattari talukas have filed claims for crop losses due to persistent rains in the coastal state, according to an annexure submitted by the minister on the floor of the house.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 07, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

      Delhi Rains Live Updates: Delhi's drainage system is insufficient to deal with present rain situation

      The Rajya Sabha was told on August 7 that Delhi's present drainage master plan, which was prepared in 1976, is insufficient to deal with crisis situations.Last month, Delhi experienced tremendous flooding and waterlogging. On July 8 and 9, a deluge produced severe flooding, with the city getting 125% of its monthly rainfall allowance in just two days. Following that, severe rain in the river's higher catchment zones, which included Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, caused the Yamuna to reach record levels. Following that, severe rain in the river's higher catchment zones, which included Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, caused the Yamuna to reach record levels.

    • August 07, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

      Delhi Rains Live Updates:

      Weather forecast of the national capital till Independence day

    • August 07, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

      Rainfall alert in Tripura and Mizoram

      Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded inMizoram&Tripura in past 24 Hours, states IMD

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 07, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

      East India Rainfall Alert:

      - Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim to experience very heavy rainfall on August 6th and 7th.
      - Bihar expects very heavy rainfall from August 6th to 8th, as per IMD's prediction.

    • August 07, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

      Arunachal Pradesh Monsoon LIVE: IMD issues Orange Alert in the state

      Arunachal Pradesh likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 7th, 8th and 9th August. IMD issues orange alert in the state

    • August 07, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      Kolkata Monsoon Update:

      On Monday, expect temperatures to range from approximately 31°C (max) to 22°C (min).

    • August 07, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

      IMD Forecast:

      Western India to Receive Light-Moderate Rainfall; Reduced Rain in South India, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, andUttarPradesh.

    • August 07, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

      Search continues for 20 missing individuals after Rudraprayag landslide in Uttarakhand

      Twenty individuals remain unaccounted for following a landslide inRudraprayag,Uttarakhand. Despite challenging conditions, rescue teams, includingNDRF,SDRF, police, and fire brigades, continue search efforts. Three bodies were found amidst debris on Friday, while no leads on the missing have emerged, statedRudraprayag'sDistrict Disaster Management OfficerNandanSinghRajwar

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 07, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

      West India expects scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, while South India anticipates moderate rainfall in the next five days

      Northeast region (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur) to experience light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

    • August 07, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

      Uttarakhand Weather Alert:

      Dehradun, Nainital, and other districts anticipate heavy rains. An alert has been issued by IMD urging caution and preparedness.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market