Monsoon Update Highlights: Uttarakhand, UP & Himachal Pradesh bracing for 4-5 days of rain; Jammu Highway reopens after landslide

Monsoon Update Highlights: While rain continues to fall in various parts of the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains for the next four to five days over Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Weather forecasters have also forecasted rain in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where a yellow signal has been issued for today. The IMD expected generally cloudy skies with light rainfall in the national capital
Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik briefed the state legislative assembly on Monday that crop losses were observed in sections of the state due to heavy rains last month. Farmers from Bardez, Canacona, Ponda, Quepem, Sanguem, and Sattari talukas have filed claims for crop losses due to persistent rains in the coastal state, according to an annexure submitted by the minister on the floor of the house.
The Rajya Sabha was told on August 7 that Delhi's present drainage master plan, which was prepared in 1976, is insufficient to deal with crisis situations.Last month, Delhi experienced tremendous flooding and waterlogging. On July 8 and 9, a deluge produced severe flooding, with the city getting 125% of its monthly rainfall allowance in just two days. Following that, severe rain in the river's higher catchment zones, which included Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, caused the Yamuna to reach record levels. Following that, severe rain in the river's higher catchment zones, which included Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, caused the Yamuna to reach record levels.
Weather forecast of the national capital till Independence day
Weather forecast of the national capital till Independence day

Weather forecast for Delhi till 15th Aug ahead of the celebration of Independence day 2023.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded inMizoram&Tripura in past 24 Hours, states IMD
- Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim to experience very heavy rainfall on August 6th and 7th.
- Bihar expects very heavy rainfall from August 6th to 8th, as per IMD's prediction.
Arunachal Pradesh likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 7th, 8th and 9th August. IMD issues orange alert in the state
On Monday, expect temperatures to range from approximately 31°C (max) to 22°C (min).
Western India to Receive Light-Moderate Rainfall; Reduced Rain in South India, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, andUttarPradesh.
Twenty individuals remain unaccounted for following a landslide inRudraprayag,Uttarakhand. Despite challenging conditions, rescue teams, includingNDRF,SDRF, police, and fire brigades, continue search efforts. Three bodies were found amidst debris on Friday, while no leads on the missing have emerged, statedRudraprayag'sDistrict Disaster Management OfficerNandanSinghRajwar
Northeast region (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur) to experience light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Dehradun, Nainital, and other districts anticipate heavy rains. An alert has been issued by IMD urging caution and preparedness.