Monsoon News Highlights: August, September to be drier than normal for most of India, predicts IMD

From Dehradun to Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand has experienced varying levels of rainfall. “Stay informed and stay safe in these weather conditions,” says the Indian Meteorological Department.
Weather News Highlights: A rainy July in monsoon 2023 led to floods and flash floods in several states in India. But the next two months may be drier than normal for most of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast.
The weather agency has also finally declared weak El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which are generally detrimental to rainfall during the monsoon season and have led to droughts in the past.
Severe rains have also been predicted in parts of Assam,Meghalaya, Nagaland, Bihar, Manipur, Tripura andMizoramon August 8. Severe rainfall is also predicted to occur in isolated parts ofUttarakhand, Western UP, West Bengal,ArunachalPradesh and Sikkim,Jharkhandaround the same time.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of intense rainfall in certain regions of India until August 11. During this period, continuous rain is expected in various parts of the country, with a particular warning about severe rainfall in the next four to five days in north Sub-Himalayan West Bengal,UttarPradesh,Jharkhand,Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.
Uttarakhandis forecasted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on 9th and 10th August, IMD issues Orange Alert
Attention fishermen! High winds of 45-55 kmph (gusting to 65 kmph) expected in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Gujarat coasts. It's safer to skip fishing for now, states IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 8 said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India, Bihar and Uttarakhand during next five days while subdued rainfall activity is expected over the remaining parts of the country during next one week.
Several parts of northwest India, including the national capital of Delhi, witnessed an intense spell of rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several important road stretches and commuters facing traffic woes.
Down south, some parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rain in the morning hours, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains lashed the northwesters parts of the country due to the interaction of a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.
A 58-year-old woman was killed in Delhi when debris from the ceiling of a flat came crashing down on her. Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours.
Delhi experienced the season's first heavy spell of rain with the Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recording 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.
The meteorological department here has issued a "red" alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, warning that extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Sunday.
Six underconstruction houses were damaged in a landslide following rains in the Kasauli area of Solan district on Saturday morning, but no casualty was reported. The district administration has shifted the labourers to safe places.
Landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan districts.
The Manali-Leh national highway was blocked following the flooding of the Teiling nallah, about a kilometer away from the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. Roads were also blocked following flash floods in the Madrang nallah and Kala nallah in Udipur in Lahaul and Spiti district.
An interaction of a western disturbance and monsoonal winds led to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm.
During the same period, the weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Pitampura recorded 111.4 mm, 92 mm, and 81.5 mm of precipitation, respectively.
The heavy rain inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media, prompting questions on the effectiveness of the drainage system in the city.
The Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday following incessant rains and landslides, leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded in Jammu and at various places en route to the cave shrine.
Union minister Jitendra Singh assured the pilgrims that senior officials are monitoring the situation and requested them not to panic and to follow instructions issued by authorities from time to time.
Heavy rains have lashed large parts of Jammu and Kashmir since Thursday night while several high-altitude areas, including Mahaguns Top and adjoining areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, experienced snowfall. Some places witnessed record rainfall over a 24-hour period for July.
"The Yatra remains suspended from both the Pahalgam and the Baltal routes for the second day due to the inclement weather," an official said.
An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds led to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first very heavy rain and the highest in a day in 20 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 126.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 133.4 mm on July 10, 2003, a senior IMD official said. The city logged an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.
The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal.
The weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road, Pitampura and Delhi University recorded 128 mm, 118.2 mm, 83 mm and 86 mm of precipitation, respectively.
Buses began moving thousands of global Scouts from their campsite on South Korea's coast to inland venues Tuesday ahead of a tropical storm that is forecast to bring intense rains and strong winds to the peninsula within days.
More than 1,000 vehicles are being used to move 37,000 Scouts"mostly teenagers"from the World Scout Jamboree that opened last week in Buan, a county on South Korea's southwestern coast. Most will be accommodated in Seoul and the capital's metropolitan area, where officials have secured university dormitories, government and corporate training centers, and hotels.