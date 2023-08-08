Monsoon News Highlights: August, September to be drier than normal for most of India, predicts IMD

August 08, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Several parts of northwest India, including the national capital of Delhi, witnessed an intense spell of rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several important road stretches and commuters facing traffic woes.

Down south, some parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rain in the morning hours, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains lashed the northwesters parts of the country due to the interaction of a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.

A 58-year-old woman was killed in Delhi when debris from the ceiling of a flat came crashing down on her. Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours.

Delhi experienced the season's first heavy spell of rain with the Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recording 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.