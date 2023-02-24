 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Weather

Spring turns to summer as the heat hits India

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The cause behind this year’s heat wave is the absence of a western disturbance, and hence weaker rainfall.

Summer temperatures are increasing alarmingly in India. (Reuters)

The rising heat has become unbearable in many parts of the country. So much so that those toiling outdoors have been forced to change their work hours.

March 2022 was observed to be the hottest in 122 years, ever since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began maintaining records. The average temperature, pan-India, was 33.1 degrees centigrade. The accumulation of greenhouse gases (GHG) was the main reason for last year’s heat wave, which turned a short spring season into early summer. Local weather conditions were the other factors that contributed to the heat wave, according to scientists.

In continuation of the trend that was set last year, 2023, too, has witnessed the onset of early summer in the month of February.

The national capital has been experiencing relentless heat for the past few days. On 20th February, the city recorded its highest temperature, 33 degrees Centigrade, nine degrees above normal.