Spring turns to summer as the heat hits India

The rising heat has become unbearable in many parts of the country. So much so that those toiling outdoors have been forced to change their work hours.

March 2022 was observed to be the hottest in 122 years, ever since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) began maintaining records. The average temperature, pan-India, was 33.1 degrees centigrade. The accumulation of greenhouse gases (GHG) was the main reason for last year’s heat wave, which turned a short spring season into early summer. Local weather conditions were the other factors that contributed to the heat wave, according to scientists.

In continuation of the trend that was set last year, 2023, too, has witnessed the onset of early summer in the month of February.

The national capital has been experiencing relentless heat for the past few days. On 20th February, the city recorded its highest temperature, 33 degrees Centigrade, nine degrees above normal.

The cause behind this year’s heat wave is due to weaker western disturbance (which triggers showers) <added, please see>, thus leading to weaker rainfall. GP Sharma, president, Skymet Weather Services, told CNBC-TV18, "Temperatures over north and central India are tempered by the western disturbance, which typically starts early November, and carries on till March, gradually moving north in that time." Related stories Today in AI: A bot that can play Minecraft, a social media influencer who isn't human, Carl Pei's th...

Physical 100 Netflix show review: Who's the fittest of us all?

Heinz wants to buy new boat for man who survived at sea for 24 days by eating ketchup However, there were no significant western disturbances in November and December. "Whenever they are mostly inactive, there's rainfall deficiency in plains and hilly regions. The shortfall gets on accumulating and it will be reflected in terms of the temperature profile in parts of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and even Madhya Pradesh," he added. Explaining the role of La Niña conditions in contributing to rising temperatures, Sharma added, “We are going through La Niña conditions for the third consecutive year. This leads to reduced rainfall. Because of that you can expect more heat. I'm worried this will spill into March."

Moneycontrol News