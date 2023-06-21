English
    Monsoon onset in Mumbai likely over weekend: IMD

    PTI
    June 21, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
    Delayed by ten days due to cyclone Biparjoy, the southwest monsoon is likely to progress further and hit Mumbai between June 23-25, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

    S G Kamble, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, said the monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11, but it was unable to make any further progress due to cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat last Thursday.

    Now conditions are becoming favourable for its further progress and it is likely to hit Mumbai over the weekend between June 23-25, Kamble said. The onset date for monsoon over south Konkan is June 10 and for Mumbai is June 11. The onset date for monsoon over south Konkan is June 10 and for Mumbai is June 11.

    Several parts of Maharashtra, especially the Vidarbha region, are reeling under a heatwave where temperatures have crossed over 40 degrees Celsius. The southwest monsoon reached the Indian mainland on June 8, a week later than its normal onset.

