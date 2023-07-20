English
    Maha: Schools shut on Fri-Sat in Thane, Palghar amid 'red alert' for heavy rains

    The IMD forecast issued on July 20 said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours, he said.

    PTI
    July 20, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST
    Maha: Schools shut on Fri-Sat in Thane, Palghar amid 'red alert' for heavy rains

    Authorities have declared holiday for schools on July 21 and July 22 in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, an official said.

    The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare.

    Shingare also asked people to stay indoors in view of the rains and directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens. PTI COR BNM BNM

    Tags: #IMD #Maharashtra Rains
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 10:37 pm

