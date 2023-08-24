Light rain expected in Delhi on August 23, maximum temperature settles at 35.8 degrees Celsius

Light rain was forecast on Tuesday but no rainfall was reported till late evening.

Light rain is expected in Delhi on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature in the city settling two notches above normal at 35.8 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm stood at 75 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light rain was forecast on Tuesday but no rainfall was reported till late evening. However, overcast conditions prevailed in the evening.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 28.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 38.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday.

Delhi has recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months and the cumulative precipitation this year so far has already equalled the yearly quota of 774 mm.

However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall this month being 85 per cent lower than normal.