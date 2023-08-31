INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: The current flavour G-20 and its about India's position with regard to business, says Rahul Gandhi

In a briefing, Rahul Gandhi said that the current flavour G-20 and is about India's position with regard to business.
INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have reached the venue Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai for the 3rd INDIA bloc meeting. The INDIA bloc logo unveiling and discussions of the common minimum plan (CMP) will be the highlights of the two-day discussions, along with discussions on strategy and the inclusion of new allies.
In a briefing, Rahul Gandhi said that the current flavour G-20 and is about India's position with regard to business.
The Congress leader Milind Deora reacts to the BJP's criticism of the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai, saying the BJP is "rattled" since it never anticipated that many parties from so many different states would unite.
18 Viacom bags 5 years ofTV and internet rights for the Indian cricket team.
#WATCH| Mumbai: "In the history of the parliament, no session has taken place during a festival. During the days the Ganpati festival is celebrated, they have kept the sessions. This is their Hindutva," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on the parliament special session. pic.twitter.com/NR9XvAlgKu— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023
According to IMD,LPA during September isexpected to be167.9mm.
"It is still a weak El Nino, however, the temperature is rapidly increasing over the Pacific and will grow stronger," said the IMD Chief.
Mohapatra said that August showed a trend for break days and it was on the rise. Previously, the highest number of break days was observed in years 1979 and 2005.
The IMD Chief added that deficiency in the month of August was highest and it indicates that August was the lowest rainfall month with a deficiency of 36 per cent. It was earlier 25 per cent deficient in 2005.
Mohapatra also said that El Nino conditions prevailed over Pacific Ocean which is not beneficial. IOD reached the threshold value of positive IOD at the end of August and therefore it may not be able to encounter entire effects of El Nino conditions.
IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that India received the lowest rainfall in august since 1901. August 2023 one of the worst cases in history of rainfall in India.
Days of heavy rainfall occurrence decreased significantly in 2023 in August, from 552 incidences last year to 401 incidences this year.
Most days in August saw below-average rainfall. Rainfall in the country as a whole was lower than the 10-year average from June 1 to August 31.