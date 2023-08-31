INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: The current flavour G-20 and its about India's position with regard to business, says Rahul Gandhi

Aug 31, 2023 / 05:41 pm

INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have reached the venue Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai for the 3rd INDIA bloc meeting. The INDIA bloc logo unveiling and discussions of the common minimum plan (CMP) will be the highlights of the two-day discussions, along with discussions on strategy and the inclusion of new allies.