    Aug 31, 2023 / 05:41 pm

    INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: The current flavour G-20 and its about India's position with regard to business, says Rahul Gandhi

    INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: At the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that the G20 Summit is about India's position in the world, and what is very important for a country like India is that there are level playing fields and transparency in our economic environment.

    INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have reached the venue Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai for the 3rd INDIA bloc meeting. The INDIA bloc logo unveiling and discussions of the common minimum plan (CMP) will be the highlights of the two-day discussions, along with discussions on strategy and the inclusion of new allies.

    • INDIA bloc Meet LIVE Updates: The current flavour G-20 and its about India's position with regard to business, says Rahul Gandhi
      Rahul Gandhi at press conference in Mumbai ahead of INDIA Bloc meeting.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 31, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

      INDIA bloc meet LIVE Updates:  

      In a briefing, Rahul Gandhi said that the current flavour G-20 and is about India's position with regard to business.

    • August 31, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

      INDIA bloc meet LIVE Updates: Congress leader responds to BJP criticizing INDIA bloc alliance

      The Congress leader Milind Deora reacts to the BJP's criticism of the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai, saying the BJP is "rattled" since it never anticipated that many parties from so many different states would unite.

    • August 31, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

      News LIVE Update:


      18 Viacom bags 5 years ofTV and internet rights for the Indian cricket team.

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

      News LIVE Update: Shiv Sena leader upset over special Parliament sessions to be held during festival

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

      IMD Briefing LIVE Update:

      According to IMD,LPA during September isexpected to be167.9mm.

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

      IMD Briefing LIVE Update: EL Nino is weak but temp rising


      "It is still a weak El Nino, however, the temperature is rapidly increasing over the Pacific and will grow stronger," said the IMD Chief.

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

      IMD Briefing LIVE Update:  Break days were observed in August

      Mohapatra said that August showed a trend for break days and it was on the rise. Previously, the highest number of break days was observed in years 1979 and 2005.

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

      IMD Briefing LIVE Update: Highest rainfall deficiency recorded in August 2023


      The IMD Chief added that deficiency in the month of August was highest and it indicates that August was the lowest rainfall month with a deficiency of 36 per cent. It was earlier 25 per cent deficient in 2005.

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

      IMD Briefing LIVE Update: El Nino prevailing over Pacific Ocean not beneficial- Mohapatra


      Mohapatra also said that El Nino conditions prevailed over Pacific Ocean which is not beneficial. IOD reached the threshold value of positive IOD at the end of August and therefore it may not be able to encounter entire effects of El Nino conditions.

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

      IMD Briefing LIVE Update: August 2023 received lowest rainfall, says Mohapatra


      IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that India received the lowest rainfall in august since 1901. August 2023 one of the worst cases in history of rainfall in India.

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

      IMD Briefing LIVE Update: Rainfall occurrence falls in Aug 2023


      Days of heavy rainfall occurrence decreased significantly in 2023 in August, from 552 incidences last year to 401 incidences this year.

    • August 31, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

      IMD Briefing LIVE Update:

      Most days in August saw below-average rainfall. Rainfall in the country as a whole was lower than the 10-year average from June 1 to August 31.

