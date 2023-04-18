This is the hottest city in India, reveals IMD

Several parts of India has been experiencing extreme temperatures (Representational Photo0.

Murshidabad in West Bengal emerged as the hottest city in India on Monday as the country continues to comes to grips with the soaring heatwave. As per a IMD report, the city recorded a temperature of 43 degrees, more than any other city in India on Monday.

Five cities were tied at the second position- Bankura in West Bengal, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Vijayawada and Churu in Rajasthan- all of whom recorded 40 degrees on Monday. Gurgaon was just behind these five cities, recording a temperature of 39 degrees.

The extreme heat conditions in India has had a severe impact on several parts of country. On Sunday, at least 13 people died from heatstroke in Navi Mumbai region of Maharashtra after attending an event that was attended by state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Firstly, the Indian government's definition of a heat wave is fixed, so as background temperatures increase, less and less strong anomalies are required to surpass the heat wave definition threshold. Secondly, it does appear that the weather patterns - high pressure over north India, leading to dry, sunny, clear conditions with weak wind - associated with these anomalies are also increasing in frequency," climate scientist Kieran Hunt told Bloomberg.

Some of the other parts of India that is experiencing heat-wave like conditions are Bihar, Punjab, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

