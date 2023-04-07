 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave Wrap: IMD predicts above-normal maximum temperatures for UP, Punjab, Odisha and others

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Maximum temperatures are likely to soar above normal for most parts of northeast India, east as well as central India and a few sections of northwest India as well. The rest of the country will witness normal to below maximum temperatures.

IMD has issued color codes based on the imoact of the heatwave for the benefit of the public.

The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has issued a seasonal outlook for hotter temperatures ranging from March to May 2023-during which the maximum temperatures are likely to soar above normal for most parts of northeast, east, and central India and a few sections of northwest India.

During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely," the IMD said.

"A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a virtual press conference.

The rainfall in march reached its average value across the country and is now most likely to be normal (83 to 117% of LPA). Most areas of northwest India, west central India and and a few parts of east and northeast india are likely to witness below normal rainfall as well.