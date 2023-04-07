Heatwave Wrap: IMD predicts above-normal maximum temperatures for UP, Punjab, Odisha and others

The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has issued a seasonal outlook for hotter temperatures ranging from March to May 2023-during which the maximum temperatures are likely to soar above normal for most parts of northeast, east, and central India and a few sections of northwest India.

During the 2023 hot weather season (April to June), most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures, except for south peninsular India and some parts of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely," the IMD said.

"A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a virtual press conference.

The rainfall in march reached its average value across the country and is now most likely to be normal (83 to 117% of LPA). Most areas of northwest India, west central India and and a few parts of east and northeast india are likely to witness below normal rainfall as well.

In an attempt to minimise the abnormally high temperatures, including the heatwave during the summer season starting April 1 to June 30, IMD has issued color codes based on the impact of the heatwave for the benefit of the public.

Tourism boards dub India a key source market as Indians flock abroad for adventure travel Along with the same, as a mitigation measure, IMD has collaborated with local health departments to create an action plan to forwarn about heatwaves and the subsequent actions that should be taken for the same. NDMA and IMD are working with 23 states prone to high temperatures leading to heat-wave conditions for supporting heat action plans.

Moneycontrol News