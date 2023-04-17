 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to prevent heat-related ailments during heatwave: 4 points

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

The summer in India at its early stages can border on unbearable and its peak can border on the unlivable.

The summer heat can affect different people of different ages and it can cause different types of medical conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned about a heatwave in different states of India such as Uttarakhand and has predicted a rise in temperature by 2-4 degrees in states such as Odisha and West Bengal.

Here are some of the medical conditions that can affect you during summers and how you can survive those conditions:

HEAT CRAMPS Symptoms
Muscular pain and spasms usually in the legs or abdomen. Causes
Exposure to high heat and humidity.
Loss of fluids and electrolytes from the body. Action Plan
Keep yourself hydrated.
Drink electrolyte solutions and eat food rich in potassium.
Avoid strenuous exercises for several hours.

HEAT EXHAUSTION
If heat exhaustion is left untreated it can cause heatstroke, which is a life-threatening condition.

Symptoms
Heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, exhaustion and weakness.
Cool, moist, pale or flushed skin. Action Plan
Move the person to a cooler place.
Remove or loosen tight clothing.
Apply cool, wet cloth to the skin.
Give small amounts of cold water to drink.
Seek medical help if the person declines water, vomits or starts to lose consciousness.