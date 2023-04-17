How to prevent heat-related ailments during heatwave: 4 points

The summer in India at its early stages can border on unbearable and at its peak can border on the unlivable. The summer heat can affect different people of different ages and it can cause various types of medical conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned about a heatwave in different states of India such as Uttarakhand and has predicted a rise in temperature by 2-4 degrees in states such as Odisha and West Bengal.

Here are some of the medical conditions that can affect you during summers and how you can survive those conditions:

HEAT CRAMPS Symptoms

Muscular pain and spasms usually in the legs or abdomen. Causes

Exposure to high heat and humidity.

Loss of fluids and electrolytes from the body. Action Plan

Keep yourself hydrated.

Drink electrolyte solutions and eat food rich in potassium.

Avoid strenuous exercises for several hours.

HEAT EXHAUSTION

If heat exhaustion is left untreated it can cause heatstroke, which is a life-threatening condition.

Symptoms

Heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, exhaustion and weakness.

Cool, moist, pale or flushed skin. Action Plan

Move the person to a cooler place.

Remove or loosen tight clothing.

Apply cool, wet cloth to the skin.

Give small amounts of cold water to drink.

Seek medical help if the person declines water, vomits or starts to lose consciousness.

HEAT STROKE

A life-threatening condition in which the body is unable to cool itself. Symptoms

Hot, red skin which may be moist or dry

Changes in consciousness, vomiting

High body temperature Action Plan

Move the person to a cooler place.

Remove or loosen tight clothing

Apply cool, wet cloth to the skin.

Give rapid cooling by applying cold packs to the ankles, wrists, groin, necks and armpits. HOW TO SURVIVE HEATWAVE DO's

Stay hydrated even when you are not thirsty

Eat small meals and eat more often

Avoid extreme temperature changes

Wear loose-fitting , light-colored, lightweight clothing

Postpone outdoor games and activities

Take frequent breaks when working outdoors DONT's

Leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles

Have beverages with alcohol or too much caffeine

Venture out in high temperature

Do strenuous exercises during the hottest part of the day. Also Read: Heat wave to persist in east India, relief likely in northwestern plains soon: IMD

Moneycontrol News