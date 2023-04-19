 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave alert in India: These states are shutting schools and taking precautions. Details

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

As the summer heatwave continues to ravage India, several states have issued guidelines for schools to take necessary precautions for the well-being of students. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already warned states to make adequate preparations for a hotter-than-normal summer. Currently, the temperatures in several states have reached 45 degrees Celsius, with heatwave alerts being sounded in various regions.

The heatwave is expected to continue until April 22-23, with temperatures predicted to rise further across the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the IMD has forecasted rainfall in some areas, it will be some time yet before the mercury drops.

Here are some of the states and districts where schools are closed, or school timings have been changed:

Delhi: The Delhi government has issued guidelines for schools, stating that afternoon assemblies will not be conducted due to the detrimental effects of high temperatures on the health of children and adolescents. The government has also advised schools to ensure the availability of drinking water to students and to sensitize students to cover their heads during the day.