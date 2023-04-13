Heatwave alert: IMD forecasts 2-4 degrees rise in temperature in Odisha and Bengal

Few particular regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana are undergoing a rise in maximum temperature

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a prediction on heatwave conditions in multiple states where temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next five days.

"Heatwave conditions (are) likely over Gangetic West Bengal from today and over Odisha from tomorrow," IMD said in its weather report on Thursday.

Few particular regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana are undergoing a rise in maximum temperature which is hovering around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

The mercury stayed below 40 degrees in other parts of the country. Some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, North East, and adjoining East India are also currently witnessing temperatures that are 2-3 degrees Celsius above the normal range.

"Maximum temperature (day temperature) very likely to gradually rise further by 2-3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next two days and no large change thereafter. Maximum temperature (day temperature) likely to be more than 40 degrees and above normal by 3-5 degrees at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next four days," came a statement from IMD Bhubaneswar.

Owing to these conditions, the Odisha government has announced the closure of schools in the state till April 16 due to the “intense heatwave conditions”.

"In view of intense heatwave condition, Anganwadi centres and all schools, both government and private, up to class 10th will remain closed from Wednesday till April 16," the Odisha government statement said.