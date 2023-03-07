 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hailstorms flatten crops in parts of north Maharashtra; unseasonal rain in Mumbai

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

In Mumbai and the surrounding areas, unseasonal showers brought some relief from sultry weather on Monday. An official said on Tuesday that the Malshej Ghat region between Thane and Pune districts received heavy rainfall with thunder a day before.

Hailstorms flattened crops in the north Maharashtra region including parts of Nashik and Dhule districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Met department issued a warning of thunderstorms and moderate rains in isolated places in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts till this afternoon. A brief spell of rain brought some relief to Mumbaikars. "Mumbai’s maximum temperature has been rising steadily for the last four days, but it dropped today after parts of the state capital reported untimely showers. The areas including Dadar, Malad, Goregaon and Andheri reported light showers," said an IMD official.

A maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius was reported in Mumbai suburban district on Monday, which is 6.4 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature, according to the Met department.