Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall near Jakhau port, nine states on high alert

Cyclone Biparjoy is currently in Saurashtra-Kutch region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy-induced rainfall on June 14 for the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port on June 15.

Districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Junagadh are on high alert. Khambhaliya taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district has so far seen the highest rainfall of 121 mm, followed by Dwarka (92 mm) and Kalyanpur (70 mm) today.

Schools have been shut and as many as 17 NRDF teams have been put on alert as the cyclonic storm is expected to cause massive damage in multiple areas.

The Met department stated that there has been total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to 'kutcha' houses in several districts.

As many as nine states and union territories have been put on rainfall alert, including Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Heavy rainfall is expected in these areas on June 14 and June 15.

The IMD further warned of heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh from June 14 to June 16, Eastern Rajasthan on June 16, and Assam and Meghalaya from June 16 to June 18. Furthermore, thunderstorm spells are likely to occur in pockets of eastern and western Rajasthan on June 15 and June 16, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 17 and June 18, and Uttarakhand on June 18 as well.

Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm on June 14, and has headed northwestwards. Currently stationed 380 km south of Karachi, it is expected to hit Pakistan after India.